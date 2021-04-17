Sign up for your free COVID-19 shot with Riverside's 'Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula' initiative

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Riverside Health System is doing its part to get as many shots into arms as possible.

As part of Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula, Riverside is encouraging everyone 16 years and older to sign up to get their COVID-19 vaccine free of charge.

Even if you've never been a patient with Riverside before, you can schedule your free vaccine appointment by calling 757-534-5050 or using one of the following links:

If you live on the Eastern Shore, call 757-442-6600 to schedule your appointment.

If you don't see an appointment that is convenient for you, health officials at Riverside say to keep checking back as new appointments are added as new vaccine shipments come in.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine that is approved for patients who are 16 and 17 years old. Minors will need to be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian when they come in to get vaccinated.

While the vaccine will be free, there is an administration fee; however, this will be covered regardless of health insurance.

