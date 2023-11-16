Skill game machines go dark across Virginia; small business owners continue fight to keep them

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The ban on skill game machines is once again being enforced in Virginia; however, some jurisdictions have given an extension to businesses to continue operating.

Starting Nov. 26, The Virginia Beach Police Department, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, and the Virginia Beach City Attorney's office will resume enforcing the illegal gambling code sections related to "Skill Games," according to a statement from the city.

For other cities, the enforcement began November 15.

Longshots Billiards and Darts in Chesapeake had a celebration of sorts Wednesday night before unplugging the games.

“Pretty somber moment,” described owner Mike Arrigo. “I’m not sure what the future is going to hold for all of us here. He added, “We’ve been surviving on these, and now without them, I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re going to have to raise prices in the business; we’re going to have to cut payroll, maybe cut employees, I don’t know.”

Arrigo and hundreds of other small business owners who have these machines have signed a petition urging members of the General Assembly to allow them – regulating and taxing them.

“There is a need for guardrails,” said Mike Barley, Chief Public Affairs Officer for Pace-O-Matic, which develops the software for the games in Virginia. “We’ve always advocated for that and again we’re hopeful that we can again operate but guardrails will be put in place.”

Virginia State Senator Aaron Rouse told News 3’s Angela Bohon, “Bringing it up in January, in this session is a priority. I think these small businesses can’t afford to wait, to lose out on this revenue stream.”

Rouse believes it would benefit the Commonwealth.

“The additional revenue stream from skilled gaming could go toward helping our educational system, go toward helping mental health priorities as well and so much more,” he added.

The Senator said he hopes they can come up with legislation to properly regulate the games.

Rouse stated, “I know we can tax it, but also to make sure we can enforce the laws in which we intend to legislate so there are no detrimental effects to our communities.”

Chesapeake Police Department says they are still figuring out a plan on how to enforce the law on skill games.

Some businesses will be leaving the games unplugged and in place for now, though Barley says it will be up to each establishment on whether they want to have them removed right away or wait.