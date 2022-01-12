Skyrocketing meat prices hurting Hampton Roads butchers and consumers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The continued increase in meat prices is causing growing frustration from the shopper to the small business owner like the local butcher.

Nick Washington has been in the meat business for more than three decades. He now owns the processing plant Miller Meats and the butcher shop Uncle Nick’s Premium Meats in Newport News.

But the all-time high price of meat is hurting his bottom line.

Washington said his business has taken a big hit – about 45%.

As a result, he’s had to raise prices on his customers by as much as 30% to 40% or could face going out of business.

“That’s just because if didn’t, I’d go in the hole,” Washington said.

The widespread price hike is also putting a strain on customers like college student Lehua Lum, who’s on a tight budget and says it’s getting harder to put food on the table.

“I usually make pork a lot, so watching prices go up, it’s kind of harder to keep making dinners,” the Hampton resident said.

Related: Hampton Roads food banks, residents feeling impacts of inflation