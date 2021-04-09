Sly Clyde Ciderworks ready for warm-weather events, reports strong keg sales

HAMPTON, Va. - To know how things are going at Sly Clyde Ciderworks, all you have to do is look at its recent social media posts.

Earlier this month, the hard cider maker touted a "not-so-subtle return of keg sales," featuring a picture of kegs stacked to the ceiling.

Finally, we are seeing the less than subtle return of keg sales. The last 12 months have been brutal but #coastalva and #OBX are gearing up. Thanks for asking for Sly Clyde. pic.twitter.com/IWtFJy6UN9 — Sly Clyde Ciderworks (@SlyClydeCider) April 1, 2021

For co-owner Tim Smith, the real excitement is about what's happening outside.

"Things are great. Our walk-up cornhole league just started back up last night. It's easy for people to get out and be out on the property and be outside," he told News 3. "It's warm, it's nice, let's get outside."

Smith and his brother, Doug, opened Sly Clyde in 2018 as Hampton Roads' first cider taproom.

The Mellen Street property in the Phoebus neighborhood has been in the family for generations. The Sly Clyde taproom is inside the home where the Smiths' great-grandfather lived.

The name "Sly Clyde" comes from their grandfather, notorious for his dry sense of humor.

When News 3 stopped in during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the taproom wasn't open for drinks. At the time, the cider maker could only sell six-packs and merchandise.

It's a different feeling heading into this year's warm season.

"We have festivals and events scheduled all summer long. We have one coming up on the 17th, the Spring Bloom, which is a big festival. There's a bunch of vendors, there's food and there's, you know, cider," said Tim.

Smith tells News 3 he has roughly one big event scheduled for each month to keep bringing people in.

Sly Clyde is open Tuesday-Sunday with varying hours.