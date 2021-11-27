Small Business Saturday supports local businesses during holiday shopping season

Doing some Christmas shopping this weekend? Shop small - it's Small Business Saturday.

Every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, small business owners are ready for you to shop their stores.

Not only do small businesses provide quality shopping opportunities in your own backyard, they keep your community thriving.

Supporting small businesses means you’re supporting your local economy, tax base, schools and infrastructure. It also means your holiday shopping will put food on the tables of people you know.

Locally, Selden Market in Norfolk, Olde Towne Portsmouth and the Virginia Beach Christmas Market at the Virginia Beach Convention Center are great places to shop small.

You can share your small business shopping experience on social media with the hashtag #SmallBusinessSaturday.