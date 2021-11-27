Watch
Small Business Saturday supports local businesses during holiday shopping season

Adam Berry/Getty Images
BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 01: Customers shop at a mall on December 1, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. German consumer morale and willingness to spend showed signs of declining less than expected, offering hope to retailers for a successful holiday period. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Posted at 7:53 AM, Nov 27, 2021
Doing some Christmas shopping this weekend? Shop small - it's Small Business Saturday.

Every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, small business owners are ready for you to shop their stores.

Not only do small businesses provide quality shopping opportunities in your own backyard, they keep your community thriving.

Supporting small businesses means you’re supporting your local economy, tax base, schools and infrastructure. It also means your holiday shopping will put food on the tables of people you know.

Locally, Selden Market in Norfolk, Olde Towne Portsmouth and the Virginia Beach Christmas Market at the Virginia Beach Convention Center are great places to shop small.

You can share your small business shopping experience on social media with the hashtag #SmallBusinessSaturday.

