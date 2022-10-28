Small Business Spotlight: Elizabeth City shop offers good beer and a chance to give back

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - After a craft beer or a glass of wine at the bar, you can pick out something nice for home. And, if you do it right, you can also support a great cause.

That's what Pine & Porch has done to make a name for itself since opening on Colonial Ave. in Downtown Elizabeth City in May of 2021. There, owners Megan and Tony Wallace have breathed new life into a historic building.

But the journey began years earlier when Megan decided to 'call it a career' in sales.

“I knew that 9-to-5 was not for me and a boss was not for me. I didn't want every day to be a Monday," Wallace told News 3 during a recent visit. "I've seen a couple like coffee shops that have gifts that you can buy, but I haven't really ever seen like a bar where you can also buy things.”

Handy husband Tony made the idea a reality.

My "Woods" candle from Pine & Porch in Downtown #ElizabethCity is making my living room small all kinds of amazing! It also supports a great cause.



Check out my visit to the unique shop in this month's @WTKR3 *Small Business Spotlight* HERE: https://t.co/Z5hJivRL2T #shoplocal pic.twitter.com/HDLp0vfCjy — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) October 28, 2022

When you walk into Pine & Porch through the front you're greeted with all kinds of unique home decor. Just past is the bar, serving craft beer from around North Carolina, which you can also buy. In the back is locally-sourced art.

The store just opened its outside space with picnic tables and an old garage reimagined as a stage.

But underneath the cool aesthetic is a cause that hits close to home for the Wallace family.

“So our two-year-old, when she was 18 weeks in the womb, she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus," said Megan.

It's a condition that causes fluid buildup in the brain that cannot drain on its own. For the Wallace's daughter, Woods, it can require consistent care.

Pine & Porch

A local candlemaker created a candle for Pine & Porch to sell called "Woods" after the little girl. Wallace says a portion of those proceeds go to the Hydrocephalus Association.

“I've sold out of these probably like four times now. So really sold over 75 candles, I think at this point," she told News 3.

And that's in addition to frequent fundraiser for the association, Wallace says can bring in thousands of dollars.

Owning their own business also gives Megan and Tony flexibility to care for Woods' needs.

“I think it makes you more of a human to say, 'Hey, on Tuesday at 2, I have to close. We're gonna go up to CHKD that day,'" said Megan.

It's a humanity that...along with a pretty unique business plan — has turned Pine & Porch into a downtown destination in Elizabeth City.

And for that, this family is grateful.