NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A small plane crashed at the Newport News/ Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) in Newport News.

On Thursday around 3:22 p.m., State Police responded to investigate a plane crash at the airport.

They say it was a small Cessna airplane that had crashed. Injuries have been reported.

According to officials, at this time it is unknown what the injuries are. News 3 is heading to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story.