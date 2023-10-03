Smartmouth Brewing celebrating 11th birthday with party, beer release

NORFOLK, Va. — Smartmouth is turning 11, and they're throwing a rockin' party to celebrate on Saturday, Oct. 7!

The brewery says local and regional musicians will be "crankin' it up to 11" throughout the day at a street party with food trucks, activities and more.

Smartmouth is also releasing a new beer to celebrate, titled Not Gettin' Any Younger Hazy IPA, featuring artwork from local artist Caleb Lane. The brewery says the new IPA is a "super-soft, tropical bomb that showcases Nelson Sauvin and Sabro hops for notes of white grape, sweet tangerine and a subtle hint of coconut."

Alongside music and vendors, Revery Eats & Ghost Kitchen will provide everything from burgers, to hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and more!

Activities will start right at noon with on-site screen printing from Studio Shift of Smartmouth's exclusive 11th Birthday design, DIY button making with local musicians Ashley Wright, and a pop-up record shop from Custom Made Music.

Music starts at 2 p.m. and the lineup includes Request Station, Captain and the Deal, The Swell Fellas, and Freedom Hawk.

The brewery says once the sun sets, the last two bands of the night will be illuminated by General Jedd Visuals, who has provided "trippy projections" for national festivals and huge touring acts.

For more on Smartmouth's 11th Birthday Bash, click here.