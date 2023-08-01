Homes, retail, a restaurant, hotel & more possibly coming to Smithfield: 'Little Super Market Property'

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A mixed-use development project is expected to be the highlight of a town council meeting in Smithfield on Aug. 1.

The council will vote on whether Little Super Market Property (LSMP), LLC can build what's being called “The Grange at 10 Main.” It would be located on Grace Street, just off Main Street and Route 10.

The development would have 53 single-family dwellings, 212 apartments, 34 attached residential dwellings and five cottages, according to the proposal. It would also include a market with 24 stalls, additional retail, plus a restaurant, hotel and office space.

“This is the first planned, mixed-use PMUD [Planned Mixed Use Development] development we’ll have in town,” explained Tammie Clary, Community Development and Planning Director for the Town of Smithfield.

Clary explained that they send the proposal packet to various agencies for them to review and comment. Those include, but are not limited to: VDOT, Isle of Wight Museum, Isle of Wight Commissioner of the Revenue and Isle of Wight County Schools.

In a letter from IOW County Schools, Superintendent Dr. Theo Cramer expressed that “additional middle school students will push Smithfield Middle School beyond its current capacity.”

The Planning Commission voted in July to move the proposal forward. Clary said six members of the town council will vote, and it must be approved by the majority in order to move to the next step, including site plans.

Mayor Steve Bowman declined to comment in advance of the meeting, because he is included in the vote.

Longtime resident and business owner, Troy Seaborne of Seaborne Barber Shop, says he’s watching the issue closely since his business is just across the street from the proposed site. He does have concerns about whether the town can handle the sudden growth, but overall, he’s on board with the idea.

“I think it’s good for the town. I think it’s going to bring stability and more money to our area,” Seaborne said.

The meeting is being held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Smithfield Center, 220 North Church Street. It will also stream on the town's facebook page.