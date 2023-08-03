Smithfield waits to vote on possible new homes and businesses

SMIITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield city leaders decided to wait to vote on a mixed-use development project until September.

They will be holding a work session to iron out any concerns.

The proposed building would be called the “The Grange at 10 Main.” It would have 53 single-family dwellings, 212 apartments, 34 attached residential dwellings and five cottages, according to the proposal. It would also include a market with 24 stalls, additional retail, plus a restaurant, hotel and office space.

Tuesday night’s meeting proved the project is controversial. Some people love the idea and want to see Smithfield grow. Others are concerned about pushing schools beyond capacity and traffic.