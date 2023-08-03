Watch Now
News

Actions

Smithfield waits to vote on possible new homes and businesses

Smithfield waits to vote on possible new homes and businesses
Posted at 8:20 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 20:20:35-04

SMIITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield city leaders decided to wait to vote on a mixed-use development project until September.

They will be holding a work session to iron out any concerns.

smithfield development the grange at 10 main

News

More homes, retail, new restaurant, hotel & more possibly coming to Smithfield

Angela Bohon
5:42 PM, Aug 01, 2023

The proposed building would be called the “The Grange at 10 Main.” It would have 53 single-family dwellings, 212 apartments, 34 attached residential dwellings and five cottages, according to the proposal. It would also include a market with 24 stalls, additional retail, plus a restaurant, hotel and office space.

Tuesday night’s meeting proved the project is controversial. Some people love the idea and want to see Smithfield grow. Others are concerned about pushing schools beyond capacity and traffic.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV