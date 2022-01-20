Snow driving tips and emergency kit essentials from AAA as winter storm draws near

HAMPTON ROADS, VA

AAA tow truck drivers in Hampton Roads are making their final checks.

"We are trying to prepare ourselves best as possible , " said driver Shawn Murphy.

Murphy, a veteran tow truck driver is crossing his T's and dotting his I's ready for a long couple of days.

"I plan on having my bed here, " Murphy laughs.

He's prepared like 50 other drivers in the region to rescue drivers who may have to drive on the snowy icy roads, or those curious cats who make their way out

"If at all possible please stay off the roads," said Murphy.

For those who must drive like essential workers, AAA of Tidewater has some crucial tips.

"Give yourself more distance between you and vehicle in front of you usually you have 3 to 4 seconds behind vehicles, double that and come back to 7 to 8 seconds," said Holly Collins Dalby, Director of AAA Public Affairs.

Also, Darby says pump up your tires, make sure those wipers are ready, and fluids are full.

"Don’t let your gas get down to empty, keep a good half a tank in there that prevents anything freezing up in the gas lines," said Darby.

If you happen hit black ice or skid:

"Look and steer the way you want to go, so if you are skidding to right and you want to go left, you want to look and steer to left , also don’t slam on breaks," said Darby. She also says don't use cruise control or change lanes unnecessarily as snow and ice builds up between the lanes.

Darby also says keep kitty litter or sand in your car should you need traction to get out of an icy situation.

If you get stranded or stuck. AAA recommends having all these essentials:

· Mobile phone and car charger

· Flashlight with extra batteries

· Jumper cables or jump pack

· Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)

· Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry working at the roadside

· Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

· Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)

· First-aid kit

· Drinking water

· Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets

· Ice scraper

· Snow brush

· Winter windshield washer solvent

· Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)

· Shovel

· Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car

12 22 21 jumper cables

Darby says these are good items to have in your car all year round. But for now as the winter storm approaches the message from these experts is stay off the road and stay home if you can.

"Your life isn't worth it, my life isn't worth it or my driver's," said Murphy.

If you need help AAA has 24/7 Roadside Assistance: 1-800-400-4222.

