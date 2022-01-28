Snow shovels, salt flying off of shelves in Norfolk, as shoppers prepare for snow

NORFOLK, Va - Many shoppers were hoping to grab last minute items before the snow comes in. But were met with empty shelves.

Taylor’s Do It Center is one of many stores out of snow equipment. Many shoppers looking for salt before the snow arrives.

"Right now, we’re out of snow shovels and ice melt," David “Doc” Price, Taylor’s Do It Center manager said.

Ace Hardware on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk is also sold out of shovels.

"I came to get some salt. I didn’t find any salt today. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll find some salt," one shopper said.

The general manager of Taylor's says the store will be receiving a more shovels later in the week.

"We came to get salt and some other stuff but we already have a shovel at home so we’re set there," Lindsey Sims, a shopper said.

For many, it's a challenge to stock up between back to back snow storms.

"Last weekend was terrible. Hopefully this weekend won’t be as bad," a shopper said.

Shoppers are also getting last minute groceries. Many ready to hunker down, in case Saturday’s storm turns out to be a big one.

"We know there’s a snow storm coming so I want to be prepared. The last storm I went to the store and there was nothing in the store so I thought I’d get ahead of the game this time," Larry Redd, Norfolk resident said.

"I’m picking up some last minute things for the snow storm," Mike Gray, a shopper said.

Harris Teeter in Norfolk and Food Lion are low on some items, as they say they are seeing many shoppers buy in bulk.