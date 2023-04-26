'So proud of my husband:' U.S. Coast Guard returns to Hampton Roads after 88-day mission

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The United States Coast Guard returned home after spending almost 3 months on a mission in Florida Straits and the Caribbean.

The group pulled into Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, waiting to see their families smiling faces.

Families and friends met at the base to welcome their loved ones home.

As the ship approached the pier, the homecoming was full of tears,hugs, dog licks and signs with encouraging messages.

Elise Hart and her 3-year-old son traveled from Alabama to reunite with her husband who is a coast guardsman.

Commander of the team tells News 3 he is proud to lead a group of individuals and hopes they spend well needed time with their families.