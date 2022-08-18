SOL Testing scores rise in Virginia, but remain below pre-pandemic levels

NORFOLK, Va. - Standards of Learning (SOL) test results generally went up year-to-year in Virginia, but remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to the Virginia Dept. of Education.

In a release, the Dept. of Education highlighted math scores. In the 2018-2019 school year, 82-percent of all students passed the math SOL test, compared with 66-percent in the last school year. That number did rise from 54-percent during the 2020-2021 school year.

“The bottom line is that in-person instruction matters. When we compare the 2021-2022 data with achievement in 2020-2021 — when the majority of our students were learning remotely or on hybrid schedules — we can see the difference our teachers made once they were reunited with their students in their classrooms,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in a statement.

Four of the five SOL subject test scores rose statewide year-to-year, except in writing.

In the seven cities of Hampton Roads, both Chesapeake and Virginia Beach were above state averages in all subjects.

Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk were all below state averages in all subjects.

Hampton was below state averages in four of the five subjects, but above in math.

