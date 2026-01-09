Some want change to VA law to prevent violent criminals from getting parole hearings

A Virginia delegate is proposing new legislation that would prevent people convicted of murder, rape and other violent crimes from being eligible for geriatric conditional release, a law that currently allows older inmates to be considered for parole.

The proposed bill, called Lexie's Law, was inspired by the case of James King, who brutally sexually assaulted and murdered Lexie Walters after previously serving 20 years for raping and murdering another woman in Ohio.

Despite being sentenced to two life sentences in Virginia, King was eligible for parole hearings under the state's geriatric conditional release law due to his age and time already served.

Lexie's sister Marie Jones is advocating for changes to prevent similar cases in the future.

Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata of Virginia Beach District 99 is working on the legislation, which would expand the list of offenses that disqualify individuals from geriatric release eligibility. The expanded list would include murder, rape, acts of terrorism, felony stalking and carjacking.

"I really believe people should get a second chance, but I do believe there should be crave outs for these violent crimes, rape and murder and hurting children," Tata said. "There should be some that are like no. If you commit those crimes that's a bridge too far."

An event to honor victims impacted by this will be held Saturday January 10th from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at South Beach Bar and Grill at 1091 Norfolk Ave in Virginia Beach.