Something in the Rain: The forecast for SITW 2023

As we welcome the Something in the Water festival back to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, mother nature may steal the show with a chance for storms. Let's break down the forecast for the entire festival weekend.

Friday, April 28

"Slightly out of tune"

Widespread rain and storms in the morning, become scattered for the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. We will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. It will be windy all day with SE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Winds will start to relax tonight. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s this afternoon, falling to the low 60s tonight.

Saturday, April 29

"Standing ovation"

A nice mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances and light winds. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s in the afternoon, dropping to the 60s at night.

Sunday, April 30

"A storm encore"

A few rounds of showers and storms will move through. Round one near midday and the early afternoon. Round two in the late afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s in the afternoon and drop to the 60s at night. Winds will pick up through the day.

What to bring...

Umbrellas/parasols are NOT allowed at the festival. A poncho or raincoat will be your best choice.

Don't forget the sunglasses on Saturday.

Here is the full list of allowed and prohibited items