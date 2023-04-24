Watch Now
Something in the Water: Your guide to the festival

Something in the Water 2023
Something in the Water/Facebook
Pharrell's Something in the Water festival will take place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and is now offering 3-day shuttle passes.
Posted at 6:44 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 18:44:54-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Something in the Water festival runs from April 28 through April 30 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
So far, organizers have not released a detailed schedule of events or a timetable as to who is performing at what time.

Planning ahead for Something in the Water

Here's what you need to know as you're planning for the event:

LOCATION:

  • 1300 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

ENTRANCES:

  • 200 14th Street
  • Atlantic Ave/10th St
  • Atlantic Ave/8th St
  • VIP entrance is provided at Atlantic Ave/6th St

There is no boardwalk access into the festival, but the boardwalk will be open to the public from 14th Street going north. Guests arriving on foot from the boardwalk should enter through the 14th St entrance.

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION:

  • Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum: 1113 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
  • Hours:
    • Thursday 4/27: 4 p.m. -8 p.m.
    • Friday 4/28: 11a.m. -10 p.m.
    • Saturday 4/29: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
    • Sunday 4/30: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
PARKING:

  • Limited-to-no public parking available
  • Driving in the area not recommended

SHUTTLE PASSES:

  • Located at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    • 3550 Cellar Door Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
  • Shuttles begin each day at 12 p.m. and run continuously all day.
    • Last shuttle leaves the festival one hour after the music ends every night
  • Parking for shuttle pass holders opens daily at 11:00 a.m.
    • Located at the Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater
  • Available for purchase at this link.

Click or tap here for more information on getting to and from the festival.

RIDESHARES/TAXIS/PICKUP & DROPOFF INFORMATION:

Drivers with rideshares or anyone dropping off are asked to do so at 966 Jefferson Avenue between the Sports Center and the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION: Click or tap here.

WHAT YOU CAN AND CAN'T BRING:

SITW BRING.jpg
SITW BRING 1.jpg
SITW DONT BRING.jpg
SITW DONT BRING 1.jpg
SITW DONT BRING 2.jpg

Click here for the Something in the Water FAQ website.

