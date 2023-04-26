FULL GUIDE: Something in the Water traffic patterns, road closures, ride-share information & more

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Whether you’re attending Something in the Water or not, traffic in Virginia Beach and the surrounding cities is sure to impact any travel plans you may have.

We’re helping you plan ahead by breaking down road closures, shuttle services and ride-share information for the upcoming three-day festival stretch.

Road closures



Atlantic Avenue will close to vehicle traffic at 10 a.m. on Friday from 17th Street to Rudee Loop. It will reopen Sunday morning. The City of Virginia Beach asks drivers to use the 200 blocks of Atlantic and Pacific Avenues at 9th and 17th Streets.

Rudee Loop will be closed to the public from Thursday to Monday. It will shut down to vehicles, pedestrians, and bikes at 3rd Street from the Rudee Bridge to the boardwalk.

Atlantic Avenue in the area of the festival will close each evening of the event (Friday-Sunday) at 9 p.m. for egress plans. Atlantic Avenue will reopen around 2 a.m.

There are no plans to close I-264. Expect congestion, particularly on Friday afternoon.

Ride-share information



Ride-share pick-up, and drop-off will take place at Monroe Ave near the Vibe District

Shuttle services



Parking lots will fill fast as will metered parking. Shuttle transportation is encouraged, but a three-day pass must be purchased.

Shuttles will leave from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach each day at 11:00 a.m. Shuttles will travel from Princess Anne Road to General Booth Blvd to the oceanfront area and drop festival goers off at a parking lot off 12th Street. Also, final shuttles will depart each evening one hour after the music ends.

While Something in the Water hasn’t released a set schedule of events yet, the festival is expected to kick off at noon on Friday.

Stay with News 3 for updates, and soon, live coverage of Something in the Water!