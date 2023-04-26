Something in the Water community stages to bring free entertainment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - There's only a couple of days until Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival kicks off on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Tickets for the festival may be pricey but there will be other entertainment options you can enjoy for much cheaper this weekend during the festival. We're talking free!

You’ll have to pay to see artists on the main Something in the Water Festival stage. But on other stages across the Oceanfront, you’ll be able to see free live entertainment.

Founders of the RnB block party will be in charge of the 31st street stage during the Something in the Water Festival Weekend. They know a thing or two about bringing in large crowds. Their RnB block party in October drew around 5,000 at Norfolk Scope.

"For the first three, we were charging and had tremendous turnout for all three of those but this one, we’re giving you for free," Leon Rothwell, one of the organizer's for the 31st street stage said.

"It will be loud from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. everyday for free," Antonioe Dowe, one of the organizer's for the 31st street stage said.

The founders say a total of 15 DJs will be taking the stage throughout the weekend playing RnB hits.

"R&B spans across so many age demographics. This gives us an opportunity with it being all DJ's. You can play consistent era for era and hits," Dowe said.

"Partying, non-stop dancing, non-stop vibe," Fam Lay, one of the organizer's for the 31st street stage said.

Just down the street from at 17th street, local artists will be taking the stage.

"We’ll have about 20 to 25 local artists. It’s about cultivating that scene here. We want to try to retain the talent here and give them a platform," Cam Jarnigan, one of the organizer's apart of Social Supply for the 17th Street stage.

And remember, it’s all FREE!

"Do not worry about any funds, you just come out and enjoy yourself," Jarnigan said.