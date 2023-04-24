Something in the Water will hold locals only, last call ticket sale Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water is holding a locals only, last call sale on Tuesday, Apr. 25 for three-day tickets that include a shuttle pass.

Any person who comes to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater can purchase up to four passes and will receive them on site.

The sale begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m.

Locals can pay $299 with new fees, but they only except cash or major credit cards.

According to Something in the Water's website, regular ticket sales start at $399 with a $50 fee.

This is the last locals only sale before the festival takes over the Oceanfront Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

