Watch Now
News

Actions

Something in the Water will hold locals only, last call ticket sale Tuesday

Gates now open at Something in the Water Festival
News 3
Gates now open at Something in the Water Festival
Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 11:58:01-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water is holding a locals only, last call sale on Tuesday, Apr. 25 for three-day tickets that include a shuttle pass.

Any person who comes to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater can purchase up to four passes and will receive them on site.

TRENDING: TIMELINE: SOMETHING IN THE WATER'S RETURN TO VIRGINIA BEACH

The sale begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m.

Locals can pay $299 with new fees, but they only except cash or major credit cards.

According to Something in the Water's website, regular ticket sales start at $399 with a $50 fee.

This is the last locals only sale before the festival takes over the Oceanfront Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV