TIMELINE: Something in the Water’s return to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday marks the return of the Something in the Water music festival to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for the first time since 2019. Created by music icon and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, the festival's return to his hometown was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the death of his cousin at the hands of Virginia Beach police. News 3 has compiled a timeline of events leading to the festival's return to the 757.

March 4, 2019

Pharrell Williams announces the inaugural Something in the Water music festival.

April 26, 2019

The inaugural Something in the Water festival kicks off at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. City leaders said the festival generated more than $20 million dollars for the Hampton Roads region and roughly $1 million in tax revenue.

March 13, 2020

Something in the Water's planned encore in Virginia Beach is canceled due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

February 17, 2021

The Something in the Water festival is canceled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

March 26, 2021

During a chaotic night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Pharrell Williams' cousin, Donovon Lynch, is shot and killed by Virginia Beach police officer Solomon Simmons.

April 5, 2021

Williams speaks at his cousin's funeral service in Virginia Beach.

"Virginia Beach, we need to talk," Williams said to the crowd gathered at Wave Church. "Donovon’s body laid in street [for] an inhumane amount of time."

As the investigation into his cousin's death dragged on, there were rumblings that Williams would not bring the festival back to Virginia Beach once the pandemic subsided.

September 29, 2021

Virginia Beach city manager Patrick Duhaney wrote a letter to Williams, asking him to meet with city leadership in person to discuss the future of the festival.

October 5, 2021

Williams responded to Duhaney's letter, writing the city was run by "toxic energy," and that he wished "the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative's life.”

June 21, 2021

The legal team for the family of Lynchfiled a complaint against the City of Virginia Beach, suing for $50 million.

November 29, 2021

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney's announced the officer who shot and killed Lynch would not be charged, citing self-defense.

April 26, 2022

Williams announced the Something in the Water festival would relocate to Washington, D.C. during Juneteenth weekend.

November 2, 2022

During Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" in Norfolk, he surprised the crowd with the announcement of Something in the Water's return to Virginia Beach in 2023. He was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.

November 5, 2022

Tickets for the festival go on sale.

December 13, 2022

The City of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch agreed to a $3 million settlement.