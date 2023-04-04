Southeastern Foodbank of Virginia hosts second drive-thru distribution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Southeastern Foodbank of Virginia held its second drive-thru distribution for families in need of goods.

The first distribution was in January at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake.

Families received non-perishable items to help aid the ongoing food crisis across Hampton Roads.

Many families are struggling to buy groceries due to the increase in inflation.

Funded by City Council through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Virginia Beach residents received approximately 60 pounds of fresh and shelf-stable foods.

Many locals expressed their gratitude and some tell News 3, this is extremely helpful for them and their loved ones.

"With the prices of food today and stuff and the way the economy is it's an outstanding help," said Vernon Thompson.

Another resident tells News 3, that any type of assistance is helpful.

"Well, I have eight people in my household and the price of food is going crazy and any little bit helps," said Tina Vance.

Senior Director of Communications David Brandt, tells News 3, approximately 2,068 households were served during today's distribution.

To stay up-to-date on future drive-thru distributions click here.