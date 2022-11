HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A date has been set for the special election to fill the senate seat vacated by Sen. Jen Kiggans. Kiggans won the election in Virginia's Second Congressional District on Nov. 8.

An announcement from Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the election is set for Jan. 10, 2023. Kiggans resigned her position on Nov. 15.

The last day to file to be a candidate for the 7th Senate District seat is Nov. 21, 2022, according to the announcement.