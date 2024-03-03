Special Olympians, officers dance the night away for Special Olympics Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Saturday, a 'Dancing with the Stars' style competition took place at the Chesapeake Conference Center to support Special Olympics.

With the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office hosted the 8th annual 'Dancing with the Athletes' competition.

Proceeds from the event went towards Special Olympics Virginia and featured several Hampton Roads Special Olympians.

Teammates Tanner Strickland and Ashley Walker spent months practicing.

"I felt good and confident, I couldn't wait to get up there and do my thing," said Strickland.

Nyelly Rivera told News 3 that she didn’t think she’d ever be on stage

"Because of my cerebral palsy I hadn't been able to dance," said Rivera.

With the help of her dance partner Deputy Johnson, she proved that anything is possible with a little practice and passion. The two of them ended up winning the major award of the night.

Sherry York with Chesapeake Special Olympics told News 3 that busting a move builds confidence and character for the dancers.

"There are a lot of these athletes who have struggled with bullying and it’s very heartbreaking but to see this community where they are accepted is so important," said York.

At the end of the night, all of them left the conference center with something a little more valuable, a forever friend on the dance floor.

