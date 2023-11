VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - More than 1,000 athletes will be in the Resort City Saturday and Sunday to compete in a number of sports, including golf and soccer.

The Special Olympics Virginia Fall Championships are the organization's largest event of the year.

The competition kicks off at the Virginia Beach Sports Center with a bocce competition at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

An Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.