Specific Proctor and Gamble aerosol sprays recalled due to detection of Benzene

Procter & Gamble recently announced that it had issued a voluntary recall for a number of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

The recalled products come from from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless produced in the United States, in addition to previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food.

The products were sold nationwide retail outlets and online.

The Food and Drug Administration says that P&G issued the recall after detecting benzene in the aerosol products. The FDA says it has linked benzene to cancers like "leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow" and other blood disorders.

While P&G says customers should not use the affected products, they noted that daily exposure to the level of benzene detected in the aerosol products is not expected to cause adverse health consequences.

The company clarified in the recall that it issued the recall out of "an abundance of caution" and has not received any reports of adverse events related to the product.

P&G has directed stores to remove the affected products from shelves, and anyone who has purchased the deodorants included in the recalls should throw the products away.

The company also says it will "offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted" by the recall. To learn how to get reimbursement, Consumers can visit www.pantene.com , www.aussie.com , www.herbalessences.com , www.hairfood.com , www.oldspice.com , or www.waterlesshaircare.com , for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

If consumers have further questions, they can also seek more information via the Consumer Care team at 1-888-674-3631 from Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 6:00pm EST.

See the full list of affected products here.