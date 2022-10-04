Spirit to offer daily nonstop flights to South Florida at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. - Spirit Airlines is set to embark on a new daily service at Norfolk International Airport (ORF).

According to Spirit Airlines, they will offer travelers affordable, daily flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) starting March 8, 2023.

"It's great to bring More Go to Norfolk with daily, nonstop flights to a fun pair of locations in Florida, with exciting options for connections to Latin America and the Caribbean," said Bobby Schroeter, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Spirit Airlines. "Our Norfolk Guests will love our Signature Service combined with our affordable fares, and our Florida Guests will enjoy the historical attractions, museums and festivals that Coastal Virginia has to offer."

Spirit says this will make air travel to South Florida convenient by offering the only daily, nonstop service from Norfolk to Fort Lauderdale.

Guests traveling to Orlando can connect to Puerto Rico or the Caribbean and Latin America. Norfolk will be the second Virginia airport Spirit serves. They started operations in Richmond (RIC) in 2018.

"Spirit Airlines' decision to enter southeastern Virginia via Norfolk International Airport is a sign of confidence in our region," said Mark Perryman, Norfolk Airport Authority President and Chief Executive Officer. "Passenger demand hit all-time records this summer and 2022 is on a path to be the highest year in the airport's 84-year history. Spirit's new service from Norfolk to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, two of our largest markets, will be very well received within the community and we anticipate robust growth."

