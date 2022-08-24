Sports Illustrated Sportsbook is donating $200,000 to Virginia universities and organizations

HAMPTON, Va — Sports Illustrated Sportsbook is one of the latest companies to receive approval from the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Virginia Lottery to offer legal online sports betting in the states.

Donations will be totaling $200,000 throughout Virginia between August 24 and 25.

Hampton University, Virginia Union University, Metropolitan Business League, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Asian Chamber of Commerce are listed to receive donations.

Joel Rubin





The partnership between Sports Illustrated and 886 Holdings aims to uphold its commitment to diversifying and advancing opportunities for communities to implement diversity in different spaces.

SI is making its first set of donations in the Commonwealth at the Hampton University Museum on August 24 and then in Richmond on August 25.

The donation is aimed to help support technology and innovation by students at various HBCUs and small businesses that are a part of the Hispanic and Asian Chambers of commerce.

The company says the donation is a part of its commitment to diversity and advancing opportunities in diverse communities.

