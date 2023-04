HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Roads regional job fair is returning for its second year at the Hampton Convention Center.

There will be more than 100 employers with job opportunities looking for candidates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you plan on attending make sure to bring copies of your resume to hand out, and register ahead of time.

The job opportunities you can find at the fair start from entry level positions to professional positions.

For more information on the job fair, click here.