Squadron of the Month: Navy's Seahawks soar high above Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — You see them flying high above Interstate 64 in Norfolk, near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, but have you ever wondered what the deal is with those unique-looking planes?

The Navy's E-2D Hawkeye, like the versions before it, features a 24-foot diameter rotating radar dome mounted above its fuselage and wings. This carries the E-2's primary antennas for its long-range radar system. The men and women of Airborne Command & Control Squadron 126 fly the advanced version of the Hawkeye.

VAW-126, also known as the Seahawks, was commissioned in Norfolk in 1969. In the 54 years since, the squadron has been an integral part of missions large and small, all around the world. According to theNavy's website, VAW-126 conducts diverse operations such as air intercept control, strike control, surface search and coordination, search and rescue coordination, and tactical command and control.

News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart spent some time with the squadron to learn more about their work and the approximately 150 sailors who are part of it. VAW-126 is News 3's Squadron of the Month for April 2023. Click the video player above to watch clips from our live coverage from Naval Station Norfolk.

Photojournalist Lydia Johnson contributed to this report.