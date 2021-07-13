Squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Three to return home to NAS Oceana July 13

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Four F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons will return to their home base at NAS Oceana on Tuesday, July 13 after a six-month deployment aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, the “Wildcats” of VFA-131 and the “Rampagers” of VFA-83 were part of Carrier Air Wing Three commanded by Captain Marcos A. Jasso.

While conducting 6,100 sorties and flying more than 12,000 flight hours, the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Three provided naval aviation support for the safe drawdown of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan. They also supported missions in Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in the Arabian Sea.

The four squadrons returning to NAS Oceana include more than 800 Sailors and aviators.

Carrier Air Wing Three is made up of nine aircraft squadrons. The remainder of the air wing returned to their respective home basses at NAS Jacksonville, Fla. and NAS Norfolk and NAS Whidbey Island, Wa.