'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive returns to Hampton Roads this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. - This weekend, people across Hampton Roads can do their part to fight hunger in our community without even leaving their homes. The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its annual national food drive this Saturday, May 14. The food drive, first held in 1993, helps feed millions of Americans.

Customers can leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox on Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, including the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

"Some of those basic items we're running low on, it's hard to get. When we can get them, they don't arrive in three months, they arrive in six months because of the supply chain issue," says the Foodbank's David Brandt.

The timing is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended.

People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag (or bags) containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal before the regular mail delivery on Saturday. The food donations stay in each community, going to help local residents.

Local food banks are also in need of monetary contributions. Click this link to make a donation to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore in Norfolk.