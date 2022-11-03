Watch Now
State investigates Hampton Fire Department after 8 firefighters injured in blaze

Posted at 11:58 AM, Nov 03, 2022
HAMPTON, VA. – The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry opened an investigation into the Hampton Fire Department after 8 firefighters were injured in a four-alarm fire on October 21.

Spokesperson Jennifer Rose said the purpose of the investigation is to determine if any occupational safety and health regulations were violated.

Rose said if violations are found, the agency could issue citations to the fire department.

Hampton Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum said the department will cooperate fully and welcomes assessments from independent agencies.

The investigation could take up to six months to complete.

