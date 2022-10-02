State Police investigating deadly interstate crash involving car, motorcycles in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and two motorcycles that took place Saturday night in Virginia Beach.

According to State Police, it happened just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday on I-264 westbound east of Rosemont Road.

VSP officials say the drivers of a BMW motorcycle and Kawasaki motorcycle were traveling at a high rate of speed on the interstate.

Matthew Bolanos of Chesapeake, 24, the BMW motorcyclist, hit the back of an Acura sedan. He was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Meanwhile, troopers told News 3 the Kawasaki motorcyclist, tried avoiding the Acura, swerved and hit a wall on the interstate. He was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the Acura sedan refused treatment at the scene.

According to VSP, right now, it's unknown if alcohol played a contributing factor in this crash.

The crash is still under investigation with charges pending.