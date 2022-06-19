State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday morning.

Portsmouth Police say they responded around 11:28 a.m., to a call for service near the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive.

Police say a man brandished a sharp object at a Portsmouth officer on the scene. The officer fired at the man and he was left with a serious injury. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is being investigated by State Police. News 3 is working to learn more details.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.