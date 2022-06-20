New video, more eyewitnesses recall what led up to officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - News 3 has obtained new video and is hearing from more eyewitnesses who saw what led up to Sunday morning's officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth where a man was injured.

Portsmouth Police say they responded around 11:28 a.m., to a call for service near the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive.

Police say a man brandished a sharp object at a Portsmouth officer on the scene. The officer fired at the man and he was left with a serious injury. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This comes as Virginia State Police will join Portsmouth Police on patrols and add more investigative resources to help curb crime in the city starting this week.

New video obtained Monday by News 3 from another eyewitness shows the man going up to the front door of a neighbor's home and then taking stuff off of the porch. The video also shows him eventually walking down the street with what witnesses say was a barbecue fork.

New Video of PT OIS shooting before police arrive.mp4

Zak Dahlheimer breaks down more on what eyewitnesses say transpired Sunday morning later today on News 3 at 6.