State Police: Man who led chase charged with attempted murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A man who led authorities on a pursuit from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia before crashing in October has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

Virginia State Police said a passenger injured in the crash was still hospitalized Monday, nearly two months after the crash early on the morning of Oct. 19, news outlets reported.

Police in Maryland tried to stop a Toyota Camry that was speeding with no headlights on, but the driver, Christopher Northcraft, sped off, police said. When the Camry reached Virginia, state police there tried to slow or stop the car, but police said Northcraft kept going, eventually going through a toll plaza at 90 mph. He later lost control of the car and flipped.

The passenger in the car was trapped, but Northcraft ran, falling over the guardrail about 30 feet to the ground below, police said.

Northcraft was taken to a hospital, where he tried to escape a few days later, police said.

Northcraft, who’s being held at Virginia Beach City Jail, is now charged with attempted murder, malicious assault, driving under the influence of drugs, abduction and drug possession.

He also faces various charges related to the pursuit, including felony eluding.

