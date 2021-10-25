Wanted Maryland man tries to escape police for 2nd time at Norfolk General Hospital

NORFOLK, Va. - Two wanted suspects from Maryland took officers from Virginia and Maryland on a pursuit across state lines last week.

Christopher Northcraft had led police on a high-speed pursuit before crashing his vehicle at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. Northcraft and his girlfriend, Brandy Bowman, were flown to Norfolk General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

During the flight, police say Northcraft was combative with medical personnel, and a trooper had to fly with both of them to Norfolk General Hospital.

On Friday morning, State Police were notified by an unknown caller, that Northcraft was to be discharged during the morning shift change and an employee would be wheeling him out to an unknown vehicle, to escape authorities.

Troopers responded to the hospital and found Northcraft prior to his escape. As troopers awaited discharge paperwork, Northcraft barricaded himself in the room and attempted to open/break a window to escape. He was unsuccessful.

Northcraft was released to State Police custody and was taken to Eastern Shore Regional Jail on warrants for felony eluding, reckless driving/general, reckless driving by speed, no operator's license, and driving with no headlights.

He was also served with outstanding warrants from Accomack County and by the law enforcement agencies in Maryland. State Police are still investigating the crash that occurred last week, and further charges are forthcoming.

Northcraft is being held with no bond.