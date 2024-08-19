State Police searching for woman believed to be abducted and in-danger

Virginia State Police and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a critically missing woman.

Police believe Catherlene Goodman Pittman was abducted and is believed to be in danger.

Pittman is 66 years old, 4’11 and weights around 140 pounds. Police say she has Brown eyes and Black hair.

They say she was last seen on Sunday around 3:30 in the morning on Hog Island Road in Surry, Virginia.

Police say she could be traveling with a man in a White Toyota Camry with California license plates.

If you have any information that could help, call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 757-294-5264.