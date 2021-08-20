State Vaccine Coordinator discusses booster shot rollout for the Commonwealth

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- More than 2,700 new covid cases were confirmed today from the Virginia Department of Health, more than 1,200 people are being treated for the virus in hospitals across the Commonwealth.

High school students and siblings Brinson and Bianca Powell headed in to get their first COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Military Circle Mall Clinic in Norfolk.

"I want to go back to school and with the vaccine it is safe for me to go and not bring anything back home," said Bianca Powell.

The Powell's were two of dozens of people lining up to get their first, and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

"I am not going to take anymore chances and get the shot," said Jessie Jordan.

Most of the people in line will likely all end up back a the clinic in about 8 monts says State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula.

"Data is showing overtime you have a lessened protective effect with the vaccines, and with the delta variant in general it is showing some decrease," said Avula.

Avula says trends are emerging from data that shows waning immunity, and just as U.S. health officials announced Wednesday, Avula echos Virginian's will soon need to get a COVID-19 booster host to shore up their protection.

"September 20th is a date we are planning for and a target to shoot for but contingent upon FDA approval," Avula said.

Avula says those who are immuno-comprmised now can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster, and clinics should be simply taking people for their word. Everyone else he says, must wait 8 months from their second dose to get the booster.

Avula estimates around 350,000 Virginian's would be eligible in December for the booster, but that your sense of urgency shouldn't be as high as getting the initial dose.

"Your protection doesn't just drop off overnight, it slowly wanes in effectiveness, and its ok if you wait some time after the 8 month mark," said Avula.

If you received the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine, health officials say you too will likely need a booster, but the FDA is still studying data for when those booster vaccines will be recommended.