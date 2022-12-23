Stay prepared: Hampton Roads' coldest holiday weekend in 20 years

NORFOLK, Va. - We're just a few days away from Christmas, and the winter weather has certainly greeted us.

Some people say they're already preparing for Friday's frigid temperatures and strong winds.

READ MORE: Dangerously cold and windy weather moving in

Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with Virginia Department of Emergency Management leaders, and they say it's better to be prepared now ahead of tomorrow.

"While we're thankful we shouldn't be getting snow, we are anticipating that slick spots are going to occur," said Jim Redick, Norfolk Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response.

This won't be a white Christmas, but this all comes before holiday travels and gatherings, meaning being prepared is key.

"Everyone should have an emergency kit in their car in case there stranded, or in an accident. Items that will keep them warm and safe," said Jim Redick.

Items such as blankets, clothing, water, and snacks to eat, almost like you're going camping. But in addition to those items, Redick says flashlights and batteries should be on hand.

Anything that can help you get back up on the road and operational as quickly as possible you want to have them in your vehicle," said Redick.

The push for staying prepared goes for both drivers and homeowners, as this will be the coldest holiday weekend in 20 years, and with strong wind gusts, it led one Virginia Beach family to deflate their dozens of Christmas decorations.

"Inflatables don't do very well in rain or wind so they look like they fight each other and that's not a good thing when you have as many as I have," said Troy Clifton, preparing for Friday's weather.

Troy Clifton says he instantly took action after watching the weather forecast on News 3.

"However, much money you spend on them is all for not, so you lay them down when it's going to be as windy as there predicting," said Clifton.

After the storms are over, Clifton say residents are welcome to see all his lights and inflatables in the 5500 block of Lambdin Arch in Virginia Beach.

Frigid temperatures can also cause your pipes to freeze, leading Clifton to prepare now.

"We will let the water drip from the faucets and stuff like that and the outdoor faucets. We have the Styrofoam cups that attach and go over it to keep from freezing," said Clifton.

Suffolk Emergency Management leaders say there are a number of ways you can prevent the expense of burst pipes.

Let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes (i.e – the faucet at your kitchen sink overlooking a window). Running water through the pipe, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing. You can also open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals out of the reach of children.



Disconnect your water hose from your outdoor spigot in the winter. The water inside the hose can freeze, and the freezing continues back into the spigot until it reaches your pipes. Any pipe that freezes can burst.



Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Norfolk city leaders also urge that if you plan to use space heaters, to keep them properly maintained to avoid fires.

I've also been in touch with VDOT leaders, and they say drivers traveling into and around Hampton Roads should stay alert for possible dangerous road conditions Friday and Saturday.

Crews will be on standby to monitor and treat icy conditions with salt and sand.