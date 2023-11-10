'Stay ready, and Semper Fidelis:' U.S. Marine Corps celebrates its 248th birthday

One branch of the U.S. military is celebrating its birthday. Today, the U.S. Marine Corps turns 248!



Happy Birthday, #Marines! For 248 years, Marines have been the first to fight. That legacy now rests on your shoulders. Stay ready, and Semper Fidelis.#USMC #USMC248 pic.twitter.com/g4cyvgpySW — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2023

On Nov. 10, 1775, the Corps was established to play a role in the Revolutionary War. Since Philadelphia is where the recruiting headquarters were set up during the war, the city is considered the birthplace of the Marines, the DOD says.

Despite success in many campaigns, the Corps was abolished for economic reasons once the Revolutionary War ended, according to the DOD. A few years later on July 11, 1798, Congress ordered the creation of the Corps and named it the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Corps’ birthday used to be celebrated on July 11, but it was changed to Nov. 10 to signify when the Corps aided in the Revolutionary War, the DOD says.