'Stay ready, and Semper Fidelis:' U.S. Marine Corps celebrates its 248th birthday

Lance Cpl. Ricardo Hurtado/U.S. Marines
Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar present arms while TAPS plays after a 21 gun-salute during a memorial service to honor Jerry Coleman in San Diego, Jan. 18. Coleman, a former Major League Baseball player and announcer, served in two wars as a Marine pilot.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 11:53:55-05

One branch of the U.S. military is celebrating its birthday. Today, the U.S. Marine Corps turns 248!

On Nov. 10, 1775, the Corps was established to play a role in the Revolutionary War. Since Philadelphia is where the recruiting headquarters were set up during the war, the city is considered the birthplace of the Marines, the DOD says.

Despite success in many campaigns, the Corps was abolished for economic reasons once the Revolutionary War ended, according to the DOD. A few years later on July 11, 1798, Congress ordered the creation of the Corps and named it the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Corps’ birthday used to be celebrated on July 11, but it was changed to Nov. 10 to signify when the Corps aided in the Revolutionary War, the DOD says.

