Staying healthy as Hampton Roads experiences sweltering temperatures

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Potentially dangerous temperatures are threatening Hampton Roads again on Thursday. News 3 meteorologists say we’ll see heat index values of up to 110 and temperatures in the mid and upper 90s.

On Thursday morning, a children’s tennis camp was wrapping up the week near Deep Creek Community Center. The instructor said they only stay out about an hour and a half and that she was keeping a close eye on the kids, watching for any signs of heat exhaustion. Freezing a water bottle is what she said helps keep her hydrated with cold water as the morning progresses.

Stephen Biggs, a physician assistant at Patient First in Chesapeake told News 3 that it appears most people are taking precautions and watching out for signs of any heat illness as he’s not seen many patients coming in this week with that type of illness.

Biggs said how the heat affects our bodies can depend on the time of day, activity level, age, and body type. He recommends if someone is outdoors in this intense heat, they take frequent breaks, perhaps in their car with the air conditioning. Biggs also suggests placing a towel that’s been dipped in cold water onto your head and neck to help keep the body temperature down.

Patient First says excessive heat can cause several health problems including heat exhaustion.

Symptoms include:

· Profuse sweating

· Headache

· Dizziness

· Nausea

· Rapid heartbeat

· Skin that feels cool and moist

· Muscle cramps.