Staying on top of retail trends: New Norfolk business explores new concepts

NORFOLK, Va. – A new yet old space on Granby Street in downtown Norfolk is intriguing local retail experts.

It’s called the MIC Market which stands for Market Interactive Community. Inside the storefront at 271 Granby Street, you’ll find a large industrial-looking building with beautiful décor from corner to corner. It’s three floors of home décor, boutique clothing, art, food products, and more. Some items are new and some are vintage.

“There’s a mix and a blend of products that you can experience,” explained President of Retail Alliance, Jenny Crittendon. “So, where maybe one is a specific store that is a small sampling of what a larger store may be in a different geography, there are other areas that you walk in where there’s blended merchandise from different vendors from within the store to better give the consumer a really unique experience.”

Crittendon says the MIC Market is embodying two trends they’re seeing in retail, detailed below.

In fact, on Friday, a luncheon was held in Portsmouth to bring together retailers and industry experts to look at the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the retail sector in Virginia.

One trend is the collaboration and “pop-up” style business, according to Crittendon.

“This particular opportunity to ‘pop up’ is a little bit different than what you may see in an artist gallery,” Crittendon stated. “This is a compilation of many kinds of businesses from clothing, home décor, art, handmade items, and artisans at work. You have the opportunity to come and actually watch some of these folks making their products, so that’s what makes it different.”

Another trend is what industry experts refer to as “third space.” It’s one the MIC is just delving into, according to both the market owner, Kara Alexander, and Retail Alliance. Alexander is exploring renting out the space for special events and also allowing individuals to come hang out, maybe virtual work while getting a chance to socialize and network.

“You rent it out on a Thursday night, and it’s now a baby shower; it’s now a birthday party or a popup brunch on this back counter,” Alexander envisions.

Crittendon added, “I couldn’t be happier to see that as we unveil the trends that are occurring nationwide, she’s embodying already two of them and that’s the pop-up location as well as the third space for your business, creating a place where people can not only work but they can socialize and feel part of something bigger than themselves.”