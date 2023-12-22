Steady but smooth so far Friday at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. - 'Twas the Friday before Christmas and for the most part at Norfolk International Airport, it seemed like most were still snug in their beds, at least during the early morning hours.

AAA predicts more than 115 million Americans will travel for the holiday starting Saturday, December 23. More than 7 million are expected to fly.

In Virginia that number is around 180,000 and it's a safe bet thousands will fly in and out of ORF.

Early Friday, the American Airlines baggage check saw dozens in line with their luggage, even some dogs dressed for the holiday occasion. But once travelers made their way upstairs, they saw short lines for TSA.

“It’s easier than I expected. It’s pretty early so I was hoping not a lot of people would be here and I kind of waited until the last minute to go through TSA and it’s not even backed up so it’s fine," said Sarah Ardrey, who's traveling to Florida.

Melissa Barrenechea waited with her six-year-old daughter for her husband to park the car before their flight to Chicago. She told News 3 she rushed to get to the airport assuming she would need more time.

“It has been great. The counter is pretty clear. Check in was great," she said.

On social media, ORF suggested travelers arrive at least 90 minutes prior to their domestic flights and two hours prior to flights if their final destination is international.

