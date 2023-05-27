Steel Pier Classic canceled Saturday for high winds in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizers called a lay day at the World Surf League (WSL) Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic competition on Saturday, citing "high winds and victory-at-sea conditions."

Organizers say with a promising forecast on the schedule moving forward, competition will likely begin Sunday.

The Steel Pier Classic is a North America Longboard Regional Qualifying Series 1,000.

"We're excited to be back in Virginia Beach for our Regional Longboard Qualifying Series, unfortunately high winds and impending weather forced us to call competition off for the day," said North America Tour Manager Brian Robbins. "We will reconvene at 11:00 a.m. for a possible start to competition. Thank you to Coastal Edge, Katin, and the local community for making this event happen and we look forward to getting competition underway."

Stay with News 3 for updates.