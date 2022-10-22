"Step Up for Down Syndrome" walk raises money, awareness in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Saturday a local nonprofit raised both awareness and support for the local Down Syndrome community.

The annual "Step Up for Down Syndrome" walk is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads, according to organization president, Tammy Nobles.

Large crowds gathered at Mt. Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach well before the event's official 10 a.m. start time. Looking at the number of donations this year — approaching $40,000 — Nobles wasn't surprised by the turnout.

“We have raised more this year than we have in the past so hopefully we will continue getting sponsors and people coming out and walk with our kids and have fun," said Nobles, mother of an eight-year-old with Down Syndrome.

The walk is 1.3 miles at a leisurely pace, with signs scattered around the course telling the story of local children with Down Syndrome.

Nobles says for this year's walk, she brought in more vendors.

On the flip side, Norfolk's TR Dance Studio has been part of the program for more than a decade, showcasing its "Mixed Abilities in Motion" dance program that gives those with disabilities the chance to learn to dance.

“It brings them self-esteem, it brings them a sense of importance," studio founder Todd Rosenlieb told News 3. ”The families talk about how they are at home practicing their dances."

For more information about the Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads, including fundraising and donation opportunities, click HERE.