Stolen bikes recovered after break-in at Norfolk store; owner left with repair costs

NORFOLK Va. — Two bikes have been recovered after a break-in at a bike and skate shop in Norfolk, but the owner is still responsible for the damage.

Mike Merrit, the owner and operator of Siren skate and bike shop received a call from Norfolk olice Monday night. His shop had been broken into and the front window was damaged.

Merrit said the suspects used two rocks to get through the front window.

He is now left with debris in his shop and a huge repair cost.

Merrit said the bikes that were stolen are known to ride longer distances, and many kids find them appealing.

Although the front window is damaged Merrit said he's happy his two cats that live at the shop are safe. Despite the break-in, he hopes the shop can still be a pillar for the skate and bike community.

"We work so hard to provide a shop for the community for kids to come in and in the evening or whatever they can come in and sit and hang out at the shop, so you know I'd really like to provide a welcome spot," he said.

The skate and bike shop are not taking donations at this time. Merrit said he'll be in contact with an insurance company soon to get the window fixed.