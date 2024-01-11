Watch Now
News

Actions

Storm causes wind damage, high water in Dare County

Storm causes wind damage, high water in Dare County
Storm causes rain, high winds in Dare County
Storm causes wind damage, high water in Dare County
Posted at 7:18 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 19:18:17-05

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Some areas of Dare County were struck by high winds and high water during Tuesday’s storm.

There were some residual road closures and power outages on Wednesday, leading to the closure of schools in the county.

Storm causes rain, high winds in Dare County
Winds damaged homes and caused flooding in Stumpy Point in mainland Dare County.

The National Weather Service in Morehead City will determine in the coming days whether a tornado struck some portions of the county as it continues to survey damage.

It did receive a report of a wind gust of 102 mph at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head during the height of the storm and damage was also reported in Wanchese.

Teams from Dare County were in Stumpy Point taking pictures of wind damage and flood waters in the area.

storm debris at hells point golf club jan 10 24.jpg

News

Strong, damaging winds sweep across Hampton Roads; storm cleanup underway

Angela Bohon
6:21 PM, Jan 10, 2024

Some locals said the conditions Tuesday night were the worst they’ve seen in some time.

“I started hearing about all the damage, so I left work, and headed on down to secure our property,” said Karen Alvis, who lives in Hampton.

One homeowner said the winds sucked the boat he was working on from under his house and placed in the yard. He said he and his family rode out the storm in their bathroom until it passed.

Storm causes wind damage, high water in Dare County
Tuesday's storm sent debris into yards in Stumpy Point.

Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson said there were only sporadic reports of damages and issues throughout the county. The number of power outages had dwindled down to a few hundred.

Pearson said if you do find damage on your property in the coming days, go ahead and report it to your insurance company.

Alvis, who plans to retire in the area, took it all in stride.

“That’s what happens when you live in paradise,” she said. "You gotta take the good with the bad."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Newport News

Richneck: One Year Later