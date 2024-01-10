Strong, damaging winds sweep across Hampton Roads; storm cleanup underway

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Powerful winds continued throughout Hampton Roads on Wednesday with News 3 meteorologists forecasting wind gusts up to 40 mph.

On Tuesday, in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake, a tree crashed onto the Reid family’s home. Thankfully no one was hurt. It happened during the workday. A.J. Reid explained that he was still at work when it happened, but his wife was home and upstairs.

“She was in the front room and it fell on the back of the house, so she was lucky nothing happened to her,” Reid said with a shaky voice.

Chesapeake Fire Department

He added that his two cats and two dogs were also spared.

Meanwhile in Ocean View on 9th Bay Street, a large tree was blown over, damaging a fence in a neighboring yard.

Some school districts announced that after-school activities on Tuesday were canceled, and Virginia Beach called for a two-hour delay on Wednesday, anticipating tree debris would affect bus routes.

Next to Hell’s Point Golf Club off Sandbridge Road, a tree landed on Atwoodtown Road and took out a sign for Lago Mark City Park.

A spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach said that as of 5 a.m., crews had cleared about a dozen fallen trees that had blocked roadways.